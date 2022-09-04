Watch Now
6 injured in shooting at Richmond park, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Posted at 11:15 PM, Sep 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 23:32:04-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Six people were injured in a shooting at a park on Richmond's Southside Saturday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Bainbridge Street around 7:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to emergency communications logs.

Those sources said three people were shot at Fonticello Park. Three other people were injured as they were leaving the scene, according to sources.

There has been no word yet on the extent of their injuries.

Police have not yet released any information about the shooting.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

