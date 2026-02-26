Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Flying Squirrels threaten legal action against Richmond EDA over VCU comments, stadium funding dispute

CarMax Park Aerial View.jpg
Provided to WTVR
CarMax Park Aerial View.jpg
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- A funding dispute over parts of the construction of CarMax Park and concerns surrounding its future use by VCU have prompted the parent company of the Richmond Flying Squirrels to threaten legal action against the city’s economic development authority.

An attorney for Navigators Baseball, the company that owns the team and is developing the new stadium, sent a letter to the Richmond EDA this week addressing a disagreement over $6.5 million and responding to recent comments made at a city council committee meeting related to the VCU baseball team’s use of the city-owned ballpark. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone