Flying Squirrels threaten legal action against Richmond EDA over VCU comments, stadium funding dispute

RICHMOND, Va. -- A funding dispute over parts of the construction of CarMax Park and concerns surrounding its future use by VCU have prompted the parent company of the Richmond Flying Squirrels to threaten legal action against the city’s economic development authority.

An attorney for Navigators Baseball, the company that owns the team and is developing the new stadium, sent a letter to the Richmond EDA this week addressing a disagreement over $6.5 million and responding to recent comments made at a city council committee meeting related to the VCU baseball team’s use of the city-owned ballpark. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.