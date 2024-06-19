Remembering Floyd Miles Jr.: Community honors Charles City County Sheriff's Deputy who died on the job

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. -- The community came together Wednesday to remember Charles City County Sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Floyd H. Miles Jr.. A memorial service for Miles was held at Charles City High School.

Miles, 45, died after suffering a medical emergency while on the job earlier this month.

Miles Jr. was monitoring traffic on John Tyler Memorial Highway at Wayside Drive around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday when a moped driver approached his cruiser, Charles City County Sheriff Jayson T. Crawley wrote in an email about the deputy's death. As the driver neared the deputy's vehicle, the moped fell onto the cruiser, the email continued.

Miles noticed blood on the driver and "asked if they were OK," Crawley said.

"The subject stated that people were after him and trying to kill him," Crawley said. "He repeatedly said that and the deputy then placed him into the rear of their vehicle and called EMS for further observation."

When EMS arrived, the moped driver was put into the back of an ambulance.

When Miles went to check on him, Crawley said the man "became combative" and attacked Miles.

A struggle ensued between the man, EMS crews, and members of law enforcement.

"As a result of the struggle, the deputy suffered a medical emergency," Crawley said.

Miles was rushed to VCU Health's Emergency Center at New Kent where he died, Crawley said.

The moped driver was taken to the hospital for examination and observation.

The man, later identified as 60-year-old Derek Croom, of Portsmouth, was charged with one count of felonious assault of a law enforcement officer, two counts of destruction of Charles City County property, and one count of obstruction of justice.

Miles Jr. is survived by his parents, wife, three stepsons, a grandson, brothers, and a sister.

