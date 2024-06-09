Deputy dies on duty after suffering medical emergency, Crime Insider tells Jon Burkett

Watch Now
Crime Insider: Deputy dies on duty after suffering medical emergency
Posted at 7:06 PM, Jun 09, 2024

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. -- A sheriff's deputy has died while on duty in Charles City County on Sunday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The deputy was responding to a call on John Tyler Memorial Highway at Wayside Drive around 1:30 p.m.

Those sources told Burett that the deputy got into a fight with a suspect, suffered a medical emergency and died.

The suspect is in custody, according to sources.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

