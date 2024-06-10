Deputy's sudden death shocks, saddens Charles City County community: 'A huge loss'

CHARLES CITY COUNT, Va. -- Charles City County Sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Floyd H. Miles Jr. died after suffering a medical emergency while on the job Sunday afternoon.

News of the beloved deputy's untimely death hit the Charles City County community hard.

"Charles City County is a place where they just welcome everyone and Floyd was one that really started it. He was a deputy. He’d come in and support us, anything we needed," Cul’s Courthouse Grill restaurant owner Cullen Jenkins said. "There’d be times somebody would get their keys stuck in the car, we’d call Floyd, he’d be her in a second to pop it out. He was that kind of guy."

Upon hearing about Miles' death, Jenkins said his thoughts turned immediately to the Miles family.

Floyd H. Miles Sr. served as a Virginia State Delegate and county supervisor.

"Him and his dad’s relationship was something that shone brightly and that was just a blessing to be able to see along the way," Jenkins said

Miles Jr. is survived by his parents, wife, three stepsons, a grandson, brothers, and a sister. Funeral arrangements have not yet been made available.

"It’s overwhelming. It still is right now. It’s hard to process," Jenkins said. "It’s just a huge loss and a sad day in Charles City County."

What Happened to Floyd Miles?

Virginia deputy who died after being struggle with moped driver 'constantly excelled,' sheriff says

Miles Jr. was monitoring traffic on John Tyler Memorial Highway at Wayside Drive around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday when a moped driver approached his cruiser, Charles City County Sheriff Jayson T. Crawley wrote in an email about the deputy's death. As the driver neared the deputy's vehicle, the moped fell onto the cruiser, the email continued.

Miles noticed blood on the driver and "asked if they were OK," Crawley said.

"The subject stated that people were after him and trying to kill him," Crawley said. "He repeatedly said that and the deputy then placed him into the rear of their vehicle and called EMS for further observation."

When EMS arrived, the moped driver was put into the back of an ambulance.

When Miles went to check on him, Crawley said the man "became combative" and attacked Miles.

A struggle ensued between the man, EMS crews, and members of law enforcement.

"As a result of the struggle, the deputy suffered a medical emergency," Crawley said.

Miles was rushed to VCU Health's Emergency Center at New Kent where he died, Crawley said.

The moped driver was taken to the hospital for examination and observation.

Virginia State Police is investigating the incident.

Miles Jr., a Charles City County native, enlisted in the United States Army when he graduated from Charles City County High School, Crawley said.

"Sgt. Miles returned to serve Charles City County Sheriff’s Office proudly for 16 years," Crawley said.

Miles was the supervisor of patrol and animal control.

"He constantly excelled in his field most recently graduating from Animal Control School," Crawley said.

This is a developing story. Anyone with more information can email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

