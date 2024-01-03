Fan neighbor laments second shooting near his Richmond home: 'You gotta put the punks in jail'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some neighbors in one Richmond community are on edge after a second shooting in recent weeks.

One month after a man was killed along the 2300 block of Floyd Avenue, a second shooting was reported along the 2500 block of that same street.

Richmond Police are still investigating the most recent Monday night shooting which resulted in a man walking into nearby Retreat Doctors' Hospital with gunshot wounds to his right hand and right knee.

"I was watching the football game and I heard gunshots. Gunshots are very distinct and I knew exactly what it was," neighbor Rob Smith said about the shooting near his Fan home. "I ran out the back to do anything and see if I could help."

Smith said he saw two kids running near the back of his house.

"We don't know whether this was just some one-off that will never happen again or if this is just always the way it's going to be in the city now," Smith said. "This has been a safe neighborhood for a while. Everyone has the right to be safe in their neighborhood."

Smith hopes someone comes forward to help Richmond Police investigate the shooting and hold accountable those responsible.

"You gotta put the punks in jail," he said.

The person who was shot was not initially cooperative with police at the hospital.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

