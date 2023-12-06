Richmond police investigating Floyd Avenue murder

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a Tuesday evening murder.

Officers arrived at the 2300 block of Floyd Avenue after receiving a call for a "report of trouble unknown."

A man was found unresponsive in a building with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Major Crimes Unit detectives are currently investigating.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Plaskett at (804) 646-3431 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app may also be used.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!