Florida man charged in series of hit-and-run crashes on I-95 in Central Virginia on Valentine's Day

RICHMOND, Va. — A Florida man has been charged 74 times after a series of hit-and-run crashes along Interstate 95 in Central Virginia on Valentine's Day, a news release from the Virginia State Police says.

Troopers responded to multiple crashes along I-95 northbound through Colonial Heights, Chesterfield County, Richmond, Henrico County and Hanover County between 6:30 and 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14.

The suspect's vehicle was located in Spotsylvania County, where troopers initiated a traffic stop and detained the driver.

Garrett Ryan Sulli, 34, of Florida, is charged with 11 counts of hit and run, 22 counts of assault, one count of malicious wounding, 11 counts of destruction of property, one count of driving under the influence and 28 other traffic charges, state police said.

He is currently being held without bond at Pamunkey Regional Jail in Hanover.

“This reckless and violent behavior placed countless motorists at risk along one of the Commonwealth’s busiest interstate corridors,” said Capt. Ted Jones, Virginia State Police Division One Commander. “Our troopers responded quickly, coordinated across multiple jurisdictions, and safely took this individual into custody. We remain committed to holding offenders accountable and ensuring the safety of those traveling on Virginia’s highways.”

The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses or people who may be a victim are asked to contact Virginia State Police Division 1 Dispatch at #77 on a cell phone, 804-750-8758, or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

