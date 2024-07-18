Fix for Virginia veteran families tuition program is 'step in the right direction,' advocate says

RICHMOND, Va. -- After multiple special sessions, Virginia lawmakers have repealed unpopular changes to a state program that waives university tuition for spouses and children of severely disabled military veterans and first responders or those killed in action.

Lawmakers and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin included language in the state budget passed earlier this year that limited who could utilize the Virginia Military Survivors & Dependents Education Program and added extra steps before it could be accessed.

Lawmakers said it was necessary because recent eligibility expansions led to increased enrollment and ballooning costs for universities.

The legislation passed Thursday fully repeals the changes and adds an additional $90 million over the two-year budget, bringing the total funding to $130 million to offset the costs.

"We want to make sure that this program is sustainable for families going forward," said Senate Finance Chair Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth). "This helps us to make sure that additional charges by the university doesn't get passed on to other students who are having to depend on Pell Grants and other financial aid programs."

While advocates and the House had advocated for the full repeal when the special sessions began, Lucas blocked those bills in the Senate Finance Committee and initially advocated for a partial repeal. She said she now supported full repeal because of the additional funding.

However, advocates said the repeal was not a complete victory.

"I realize many of you are expecting a resounding victory speech. Instead, I'm no less worried about the future of VMSDEP than I was on May 13," said Kayla Owen, a spouse of a disabled veteran and co-founder of the Friends of VMSDEP group, during the committee hearing on the bill.

"We're feeling like it's a step in the right direction. But, it certainly is not a leap," Owen added afterward. "We're going back to ground zero."

Owen and others were critical of how the language was included in the budget, rather than as a standalone piece of legislation. They called on the practice of legislating through the budget to end.

"This should not happen for benefits that people are financially dependent on that disappear overnight. It simply it simply should not happen."

"Generally speaking, it's not a good idea. Because it doesn't go through the proper process," said state Sen. Richard Stuart (R - King George), who added that while the process can have its benefits at times this was an example of something slipping through the cracks.

"The process should have been that we had hearings and the folks who had an interest in it had the opportunity to speak and be a part of those decisions. And that's what I've committed to do going forward."

“We stand resolute with our veterans, first responders, and their families. Today, with my signature, we took the necessary step to reverse and fully repeal changes to VMSDEP and provided significant new funding for the program,” said Youngkin in a statement after the vote. “We will continue our work to make Virginia the best place for our military, veterans, first responders and their families to live, work, raise a family, and retire. We will always honor the sacrifice of all our military heroes, Gold Star families, first responders, and all those who have served their nation and their Commonwealth. We know that freedom is not free.”

Going forward, three separate groups are studying the program and looking at potential changes to recommend to lawmakers.

Owen, who is a part of one of them, said she has concerns about the speed they are expected to work and the data they are working with -- leading to an uncertain future for what's next.

"I think we're going to have to continue to fight for it," said Owen. "I think that we're going to be left with more questions going forward. And that's a concern."

Meanwhile, lawmakers also indicated that there will be another special session in October on legalizing skill games.

Lawmakers could not come to an agreement with Youngkin during the regular session. They had legislation on the issue in the earlier special sessions alongside VMSDEP, but it was dropped as they proceeded.

