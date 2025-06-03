She was the first Black graduate of George Wythe High School. Decades later, she reflects on integration.

RICHMOND, Va. — As George Wythe High School celebrated its 65th graduation ceremony Friday, one of its most significant alumni reflected on her groundbreaking journey as the school's first graduate of color nearly six decades ago.

Kaye Savage was among five Black students who integrated George Wythe High School in the 1960s during a time of intense racial segregation. She ultimately became the only person of color in her graduating class after completing her requirements in just three years.

"Our fellow students would call us disparaging names and sometimes even spit on us," Savage said.

The decision to attend George Wythe was practical but revolutionary for Savage and her peers.

"There was Armstrong on the east of town and Maggie Walker on the west end of town. This high school was within walking distance of my home and it didn't make any sense to the five of us who decided to go here that we would have to go all the way across town, transfer buses to go to a high school. Why didn't we try to go as a group and integrate this high school? And that is what happened," Savage said.

Despite facing daily discrimination, Savage and her cohort maintained exceptional academic standards.

"Not only were we friends but we were committed to excellence. We had been trained by our teachers in other settings to be our best and that was the expectation," Savage said.

Her academic excellence continued beyond high school, as she broke another barrier in higher education.

"I was the first residential student of color accepted at Mary Washington College, which is a state school and at the time was the women's division of the University of Virginia," Savage said.

As plans for a new George Wythe building progress, Savage has concerns about preserving the school's important history while ensuring quality education continues.

"I wonder about the current standards students are having to achieve. I would also wonder about the supports those students are provided," Savage said.

She emphasized the importance of keeping these historical stories alive for future generations.

"If we don't tell our stories, no one will know them and our children's children will not know in our lifetimes," Savage said.

