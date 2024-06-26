Fire Marshal files charges after determining what sparked massive Henrico brush fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico County Fire Marshal's Office said it charged one person in connection with Monday's brush fire in Varina.

“The incident shows that fire conditions are heightened due to dry conditions and extreme heat,” Henrico Fire Captain and Deputy Fire Marshal Justin Finan said. “Burning trash is illegal in Henrico, and you must have a permit from the Fire Marshal’s Office to burn yard debris. We’re urging the community to exercise extreme caution during this ongoing dry spell.”

Finan said the fire originated at a home on New Marker Road where someone was burning trash, which is illegal in the county.

Drone video shows massive brush fire burning in Henrico

While officials have ruled the fire to be accidental, they charged the person they said was responsible with a misdemeanor for "carelessly damaging property by fire".

Officials said the fire burned 75 acres in total. While no homes were destroyed or people injured, some fences, a garage, and a shed were damaged.

Officials also wanted to remind the public that while burning trash is illegal in Henrico, burning yard debris is allowed but requires a permit. However, they are encouraging people not to burn anything right now because the region, along with most of the state, is under a drought watch.

Local News Varina residents ‘overwhelmed’ after damaging brush fire Megan Richards

Local News Varina brush fire shuts down several streets in area WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff