Varina brush fire shuts down several streets in area

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A brush fire in Varina near Messer and New Market Roads has closed down multiple streets in the area.

Route 5 between South Laburnum Avenue and Hickory Avenue, as well as Messer Road between New Market Road and Michael Robinson Way, have been closed off while the fire is contained.

Residents have been asked to avoid the area.

We will continue to update you as we learn more information.

