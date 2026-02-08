Officer spots smoke at Chesterfield precinct, firefighters contain blaze in 15 minutes

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield firefighters quickly extinguished a small fire at one of the county's police precincts early Sunday morning.

An officer driving by saw smoke from the roof of the North Providence Road station just before 2 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the roofline. The blaze was marked under control within 15 minutes, according to officials.

No officers were in the building when the fire started and no injuries were reported.

Officials said the "station will not be open for the time being." Anyone who needs police assistance can call 804-748-1251 or go to one of the four other stations:



Falling Creek substation – 5701 Route 1

Swift Creek Station – 6812 Woodlake Commons Loop

Police Headquarters – 10001 Lori Road

Appomattox Station – 2920 W. Hundred Road

While the cause remains under investigation, officials said it is not suspicious and may have been electrical since the fire started in the ceiling.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Fire Department at 804-748-1251.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

