Field hockey game 'remembers the light' of slain Henrico teenager

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Monday night’s Varsity field hockey game between Mills Godwin High School and Freeman High School wasn’t about team rivalries, but unity in memory of Lucia Bremer.

The 13-year-old Henrico teenager died tragically in March 2021. Dylan Williams, the teen accused in her shooting death, is expected to face trial in January.

Varsity coach Emily McNamara helped organize Monday’s tribute, hoping to pack the stands and raise donations for the Lucia Whalen Bremer Memorial Fund — a scholarship fund in Lucia’s name.

McNamara said many students still struggle with Lucia’s death and wanted a way to honor her memory.

“I know some of the girls, who were on my team at the time, who are on the varsity team now. They knew her brother, they knew her family, some of them knew her personally,” McNamara said. “This is something that we’ll always live with in everything that we do. Instead of taking it as sadness, kind of taking it like her motto, which was to be the light and let the light shine.”

Lucia, who was an outstanding athlete and student, would have been a high school student at Godwin, but had close ties to Freeman students through various community sport teams, including soccer.

“I remember her smile,” said Godwin sophomore Mary Kate Jacobs. “We would always laugh and talk at swim meets and she was just really sweet and really caring.”

Wearing green wristbands and ribbons in their hair, girls on both teams held a moment of silence before Monday night’s game and presented Lucia’s parents, Jonathan and Meredith, with a shadow box honoring their daughter.

The September 19th date was chosen by Godwin to honor Lucia’s soccer jersey number.

“I think she would all want us to remember her in a positive way and not look at this as such a tragedy, but more of a way to remember her light,” Jacobs said.

Lucia’s mother tells CBS 6’s Tracy Sears that she’s grateful to Godwin and the outpouring of love and support from everyone who has supported their family during this difficult time.

McNamara said she hopes Lucia’s light will continue to shine for years to come.

“We want to remember Lucia’s life as one that will never be forgotten,” McNamara says.

To make donation to Lucia’s memorial fund, click here.

