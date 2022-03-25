Honoring Lucia Bremer with 'acts of service' on anniversary of teen's tragic death

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — This weekend, friends and family of Lucia Bremer will be honoring her memory on the year anniversary of her death.

The 13-year-old was tragically killed in 2021 when a classmate reportedly shot her while walking home from school.

Her family has asked the community to complete an act of kindness in her honor. In a note, her parents wrote, "Lucia had a knack for making connections and would be making a positive impact if she were here, but now we have to do it for her."

Angie Hutchison is the facility manager at Canterbury Recreation off of Pump and Patterson Road in the West End, where Lucia was a member of the swim team and her parents have served on their board of directors.

"She was a very bright light," Hutchison explained. "She was always smiling, always kind, always doing things for people."

Hutchison wanted to organize something for the community to take part in, so on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, Canterbury Recreation is partnering with Feed More to host a canned food drive.

Lucia’s parents own a farm in Henrico County, and Lucia grew up going to the farmer’s market every weekend.

Hutchison said the Bremer's always donate their leftover produce, so the Canterbury Recreation Association thought this was the perfect way to honor Lucia and support her family.

"I think they are looking for the light in the really dark places," said Hutchison. "And this whole weekend is evidence of that. On the one year anniversary, they chose to publicly say, we want something positive to come out of this. It's an inspiration for us."

Feed More is requesting no glass containers, and some of their most requested items include peanut butter, cereals and canned fruits and vegetables.

If you can't make it out too donate in-person, the group is also accepting monetary donations.

$10 provides 40 meals for families in need. Canterbury Recreation has raised more than $2,000 already.

"Maybe you can't make it to our food drive, maybe you can't donate, but do something nice for a friend or a neighbor anonymously or publicly," Hutchison said.