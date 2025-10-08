Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Petersburg stabbing, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 7, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 7, 2025
Posted

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in Petersburg on Wednesday, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The stabbing happened in the 1400 block of Ferndale Avenue just before noon.

The man is being flown to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police have not identified any potential suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone