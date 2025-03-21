Richmond Veterans Administration employees rally, eager to return to work after federal judge's ruling

RICHMOND, Va. — Federal workers fired in sweeping cuts imposed by President Trump last month rallied at Capitol Square Friday afternoon, demanding his administration follow a judge's ruling and reinstate thousands who were let go.

Nearly a week after the ruling, the reinstatement has not happened.

The head of the local chapter of the Government Workers Union told CBS 6 that while nearly all of the 50 workers at Richmond's Veterans Administration facility have technically been rehired, only two are actually back to work.

Beatrice Robinson, whom CBS 6 first spoke to last month, said getting paid is not the same thing as having your job back, especially with the future so uncertain.

She got promoted and moved to Richmond. Now she's been fired: 'I'm devastated'

Robinson is a data analyst who has spent four years working for the VA and recently took a promotion to move to Richmond from Texas.

She was stunned at her firing on Feb. 24.

After the judge's ruling, she was put on paid leave this week and awarded back pay.

But Robinson, like many of Friday's rally attendees, talked about the interrupted pay, health care and now ongoing uncertainty about their career causing her sleepless nights.

"It's important because it impacts the community, especially the veteran community. I mean, that's the main reason why we're there to serve the veterans. So if we're not there, there's information that, you know, we gather and that we present, you know, to that support programs that the VA offers to veterans. And if we're not there to put that information together, then they don't have a program," Robinson said.

CBS 6 reached out to the VA for clarification about how many of the 50 or so workers who were fired here in Richmond are actually back at work and how many will be affected by the next wave of cuts.

They told us the VA is complying with the judge's order but could not comment further.

