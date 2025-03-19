Some laid-off Richmond VA employees have jobs restored, put on indefinite paid leave

RICHMOND, Va. — Some of the workers at Richmond's Veterans Administration hospital who were fired in sweeping cuts last month have got their jobs back, at least for now.

As part of the drastic budget cuts across every federal agency, about 50 workers were fired at the VA facility here by the end of February.



Data analyst Beatrice Robinson, who had worked for the VA for four years and had recently moved to Richmond from Texas with a promotion, was among those summarily fired.

She got promoted and moved to Richmond. Now she's been fired: 'I'm devastated'

She found out Wednesday morning that she and at least one other colleague are being brought back on and are being put on indefinite paid leave.

She said it was unclear when that status might change but said she would be paid all of her back pay.

CBS 6 is following this story. Click here to email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube