His son died in a hazing incident at VCU. Now, a new federal law aims to prevent it from happening again.

RICHMOND, Va. — Eric Oakes, the father of Adam Oakes, who died from acute alcohol poisoning during a hazing incident at Virginia Commonwealth University in 2021, spoke to CBS 6 after a federal anti-hazing bill in memory of his son was signed into law.

The family's grief remains profound more than three years after their son's tragic death. He was 19 years old.

Courtney White Adam Oakes

“The last three years have been brutal because Adam was our only child and he was such a good kid. He never hurt anyone,” Eric Oakes said.

On Christmas Eve, President Joe Biden signed a federal anti-hazing bill called the "Stop Campus Hazing Act" which requires colleges and universities participating in federal student aid programs to report hazing incidents and develop prevention programs.

“Imagine how many lives could have been saved had it been signed sooner," Eric Oakes said. “Everybody is sick and tired of what’s happening and it’s gotten out of control, and I don’t think the universities and the fraternities know how to reel it in, so having the federal bill is important.”

The Oakes family has also founded the Love Like Adam Foundation, aiming to educate college students about the dangers of hazing and the importance of kindness and respect among peers.

“We’re hopeful to bring attention to this issue and help other families avoid what we’ve gone through,” Eric Oakes said.

His mission is to ensure that Adam’s legacy will inspire future generations to prioritize each other's safety and well-being.

In Virginia, Adam's Law requires hazing prevention programs in colleges and universities. Next fall, they'll be incorporated into the state's Standards of Learning for high school students.

The new federal law, much like Adam's Law, lacks strict penalties.

“Next year, we’re hopeful to bring up another bill to make it a harsher penalty if you haze someone to death in the state of Virginia, make it a felony," Eric Oakes said.

As the anniversary of Adam's death approaches, the Oakes family continues to work tirelessly to spread their message.

“That’s all you can do and hope they do the right thing, which is be kind to each other, love one another, don’t make fun or embarrass and potentially put someone else’s life at risk. It’s not OK,” Eric Oakes said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube