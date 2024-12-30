First ever federal anti-hazing law approved, inspired by VCU hazing victim Adam Oakes

RICHMOND, Va. — President Joe Biden approved a federal anti-hazing bill on Christmas Eve, advocated by the family of VCU hazing victim Adam Oakes.

The bill, called the "Stop Campus Hazing Act," requires institutions of higher education participating in federal student aid programs to report hazing incidents and develop prevention programs.

Adam Oakes was an undergraduate pledge at the Delta Chi fraternity at VCU in 2022. He was hazed during a "Big Little" night and made to drink a large amount of alcohol. He died of acute alcohol poisoning.

Since their son's death, the Oakes family has worked to share his story and bring attention to hazing prevention through the Love Like Adam Foundation.

The bill amends the Higher Education Act of 1965 to require colleges and universities to disclose hazing incidents.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube