Deadly shooting in pick-up line outside Richmond school happened 1 hour before dismissal

RICHMOND, Va. – Parents are reeling after a woman died and a man was injured in a shooting outside Westover Hills Elementary School in Richmond Friday afternoon.

The crime happened around 2:15 p.m., which is about an hour before school dismissal time.

When parents arrived to pick up their kids, they found police tape lining the sidewalk and front lawn of the elementary school.

One mom, who spoke to WTVR CBS 6 on the condition of anonymity, said she pulled up to pick up her son just minutes after the violence.

She received an email from Richmond Public Schools that said all students and staff were safe, but that the school was on lockdown and in a holding pattern for dismissal.

"I'm a nervous wreck right now," she said. "They were about to come out of school. It's like, ‘Come on. We’ve got to do better as humans."

Once police secured the shooting scene, the school chose to change locations for dismissal and pParents were told to pick up their kids behind the school near the Family Dollar store.

Mom Iris Varela said what happened was scary and said she was happy to be reunited with her twins.

"It’s a relief knowing that I got to see my kids walking out,” Varela said. “Not in front of the school like I wanted it, but I got to see them waking out.”

Her sons were supposed to walk home, but after what happened Varela is questioning if having them walk outside the school is safe.

"It's sad... the time we are in,” Varela said. “It's not safe anymore. Like my kids don't go outside because of this."

As families come to grips with what happened, Varela hopes similar tragedies do not happen so close to where their children learn and play.

“I'm going to give him a big hug and tell him how much I love him," Varela said. "I'm just glad they are safe now. I'm glad they are safe and home.”

No arrests have been made in case.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.