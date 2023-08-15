Watch Now
Richmond Police Department investigating fatal Monday night shooting

Posted at 10:22 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 22:22:38-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public's help in a Monday night shooting that left one man dead.

At approximately 7:17 p.m. Monday evening, Richmond Police responded to the 1200 block of Garber Street for a report of one person shot.

When they arrived, officers found an adult male victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

