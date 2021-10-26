31 people have been killed in Henrico crashes so far this year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Thirty-one people have been killed in Henrico County crashes so far in 2021, according to Henrico Police. The total number of crash-related deaths for the year has already surpassed the number of people killed in 2020 (30 people) and 2019 (26).

Two people were killed over a 24-hour period Monday and Tuesday in two Henrico crashes, according to police.

One man was killed when he got caught between two box trucks near Sanford Drive and Hermitage Road, police said. The trucks were backing up to each other to unload cargo. The victim, a spotter who was guiding the trucks, died of their injuries. No charges were expected to be filed, police said, but Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) had been contacted.

On Tuesday morning, an SUV driver hit and killed a motorcyclist near Laburnum Avenue and Montclair Road.

While the SUV driver stayed on the scene, police said no other rush-hour drivers stopped to provide statements for police.

Police are also looking for witnesses for a fatal October 16 hit and run. DeShawn Johnson , 27, was killed after he got out of his car on Nuckols Road near Hickory Park Drive.

Provided to WTVR

"To be left in the road to die and no one's stopping," Henrico Police Lt. Rob Netherland said. "The coward that hit him and killed him left him in the street to die. Yeah, we want to know who that is. But we're going to need the public's help on that. Because we don't have a lot to go on right now."

Anyone with information about Johnson's hit and run death was asked to call Henrico Police Officer Shoemaker at 804-928-0033.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.