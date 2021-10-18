Man with 'unmatched personality' killed in Henrico; search continues for the driver who killed him

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Deshawn "Rome" Johnson was killed Saturday night on Nuckols Road in western Henrico.

Police are investigating the 27-year-old man's death as the result of a hit-and-run crash.

Johnson's family described their loved one as a role model with an unmatched personality.

Provided to WTVR

A Henrico Police officer found Johnson and a woman, who family later described as his fiancee, on Nuckols Road near Hickory Park Drive just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

"The officer observed a male lying in the roadway and a female next to his side," Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka wrote in an email. "[They] immediately call[ed] for additional resources, including EMS, the officer began to render aid."

The truck driver and aspiring rapper, later died at the hospital.

Provided to WTVR

"Henrico Police Crash Team responded to the scene and is now searching for the driver and vehicle which struck Mr. Johnson and fled from the scene," Pecka continued.

Anyone who was driving along Nuckols Road, between Twin Hickory Road and I-295, around 10:30 Saturday night was asked to call Henrico Police.

"There is no detail too small as detectives search for the driver and vehicle that failed to stop at the crash scene," Pecka said.

Anyone with information may call Officer Shoemaker at 804-928-0033 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

The Johnson family set up a GoFundMe to help cover these unexpected costs.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.