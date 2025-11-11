Inmate killed in apparent cellmate attack at Virginia prison

RICHMOND, Va. — An inmate was killed Tuesday morning at Greensville Correctional Center following an apparent attack by their cellmate, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC).

The attack occurred at approximately 3:10 a.m. when a corrections team member called for assistance from a supervisor.

"One inmate was found on top of their cell partner, who was unresponsive," a VADOC spokesperson said in a statement. "Corrections team members attempted life-saving measures until first responders from Greensville County arrived on scene to take over these measures."

The inmate, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at approximately 4:30 a.m. at Bon Secours - Southern Virginia Medical Center.

"This was an isolated incident," the spokesperson said. "Greensville Correctional Center is secure and there is no active threat to corrections team members or the inmate population."

An investigation into the death is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.