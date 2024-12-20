Mother of patient speaks out after 18 staff members charged at Colonial Heights nursing home

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — It’s been just over a day since a Colonial Heights care center for seniors looked like a crime scene as police swarmed the facility, collecting evidence and bringing charges against more than a dozen staff members.

The arrests follow a potential elder abuse complaint made in October.

Police say a 74-year-old patient was hospitalized and ultimately died due to inadequate care received at the facility.

“It’s concerning. I'm a wreck, I’m nervous, I’m shaking. I didn't sleep well at all last night. I feel like a walking zombie,” shared a resident's mother.

The mother of a resident is speaking to CBS 6 anonymously out of fear of retaliation. She said families were kept in the dark and learned of the situation from the news.

She recounted that more than 24 hours passed before she received a 30-second robocall from Colonial Heights Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, informing her that the facility was cooperating with police and was aware of the situation. However, she said no details were provided about staffing in light of the 18 employees facing charges, ranging from elder abuse to falsifying patient records.

WATCH: Judge calls Virginia nursing home death case 'gut-wrenching' and 'horrendous'

Judge calls Virginia nursing home death case 'gut-wrenching' and 'horrendous'

“Looking around and knowing what the staffing looked like prior to yesterday's incident? Oh, I'm more than concerned. I want to know, what percentage of the total number of employees is that?” she said.

Among the staff facing charges is one employee she claims took care of her loved one. She wants to know if that person is allowed to work there while charges are pending. CBS 6 took those concerns to the PR agency representing the owners of the facility.

“We are not at liberty to discuss anything as the investigation is ongoing. We are focused, as always, on the care of our residents,” wrote a PR spokesperson.

Facilities like this are instructed to follow the operations manual from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The manual states there is no specific investigation process facilities must follow but instructs them to thoroughly collect evidence so leadership can determine what actions are necessary for the protection of residents. It also mandates that facilities put immediate measures in place to prevent abuse and neglect while investigations continue.

WATCH: Health Commissioner Dr. Karen Shelton discusses 'Draconian' state powers

Health Commissioner Dr. Karen Shelton discusses 'Draconian' state powers

Among these measures are unannounced management visits, immediate notification of families or doctors, and the removal of alleged perpetrators. The guide specifies that facilities must take appropriate corrective action to protect residents and ascertain whether more systemic actions may be necessary to prevent a recurrence of the situation if a violation is verified.

The Virginia Department of Health said staffing levels have not been affected. Delegate Mike Cherry is working to ensure protections are in place as the VDH’s Office of Licensure and Certification conducts its investigation. He reported that the facility is bringing in staff from other locations to help and has hired a new director and chief of nursing as of Wednesday.

"They are assuring me, and again, I'm in daily contact with them, that they are doing everything they can to make sure these patients are taken care of, and that the issues that exist within this facility,” he said.

Officials are seeking to speak to any families at this facility who believe negligence may have occurred.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok