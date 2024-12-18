Police swarm Colonial Heights nursing home. People placed in handcuffs.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Police removed multiple people from Colonial Heights Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on Wednesday morning at the Ellerslie Avenue facility.

CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil was at the center and saw officers checking the driver's licenses of individuals when they arrived for work.

Some people were escorted out of the nursing home and taken to police headquarters, where Covil saw several people exit a police van in flexible handcuffs.

CBS 6 is working to gather more details about what happened at the center this morning.

CBS 6 previously reported about Colonial Heights facility in July when the Virginia Department of Health's Office of Licensure and Certification looked into the nursing home followingi a CBS 6 investigation. The investigation uncovered four instances where the facility violated federal rules.

CBS 6 investigation leads state to find 4 federal violations at Colonial Heights nursing home

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok