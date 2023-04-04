Family of Henrico triple shooting victims speak out as loved ones recover: 'I'll never forget that day'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Family and friends of a mother and her children shot by another family member are asking the community for help as they recover.

Best friend Roneece Walker Jewett first met Tyesha Hall 16 years ago and the two connected instantly.

"We just clicked immediately, between just being mothers, just having a love of life," Hall said.



She and Shawana Hall King, Tyesha's first cousin said the mother of four is one of the most vibrant and caring people they know. "She’s my personal comedian, very funny, hilarious," said Hall- King. "She was a big sister to everybody and just full of life."

The two said more than anything Tyesha loves her children. "She's a phenomenal mom," said Walker Jewett. "She's very strong but very caring, wanting to give back and really wanting to advocate for change," said Hall King.

So when news came on March 28 that Tyesha and two of her children had been shot allegedly by her oldest son, her family was shocked.

"I’ll never forget that day, I’ll never forget that moment," said Hall King. "I heard the paramedics in the background explaining gunshot wounds to the chest, female. Completely broke down," said Walker Jewett.

Henrico Police say Hall and her children were shot multiple times by 26-year-old Tiye Adam Washington II.

Washington was killed two days after the incident in a shootout with law enforcement in North Carolina.

"Her son was the shooter and did have some unforgiveness and some anger about some past experiences that were unresolved and unfortunately it lead to this," King Hall said.

Walker Jewett said Tyesha doesn't know of her son's passing yet as she and her children are still in the hospital.

"She’s asking where her children are and so we are just trying our best with the right time, which there really is no right time but that it makes sense when we have to tell her about her oldest," said Walker Jewett.

They said Tyesha will be in the hospital for at least six to eight months.

"She has quite a recovery, she really just does, she was shot 6 times." Walker Jewett said.

Now they're asking more be done by the community and its leaders to prevent something like this from ever happening again.

With a long recovery journey ahead for Tyesha and her children, family and friends are collecting donations to help cover some of their expenses.

