Families of JMU students killed in crash want justice: 'There is more of story to be told

RICHMOND, Va. — The families of three James Madison University students killed in a car crash in West Virginia in February say they are looking forward to "holding the responsible parties accountable" after the driver of the car, Campbell Fortune, was charged with seven misdemeanors.

Among Fortune's charges, three counts of negligent homicide.

Fortune, who is from metro Richmond, was 19 at the time of the crash that occurred in Hardy County, West Virginia, on Feb. 2.

Local News Charges filed in crash that killed 3 JMU students Melissa Hipolit

There were five people inside the car when it crashed into a tree, and all of them were members of a fraternity at JMU.

Fortune and another young man were injured in the crash but survived. However, three passengers died at the scene.

They are John "Luke" Fergusson from Richmond, Joshua Mardis from Williamsburg and Nicholas Troutman from Richmond.

Provided to WTVR Joshua Mardis, John "Luke" Fergusson and Nicholas Troutman.

The families of the victims said in a statement the crash that killed their sons has been "an unimaginable nightmare for our families and their friends."

They added "while we are a long way from closure and justice for these young men, and there is much more of the story to be told, we are grateful that the process of holding the responsible parties accountable for their actions has begun."

Provided to WTVR John "Luke" Fergusson and family.

Fortune's next court date has not been set.

A misdemeanor negligent homicide charge in West Virginia carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail.

Stay with WTVR.com for updates on this developing story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Provided to WTVR Nicholas Troutman and family.