JMU students killed in crash

RICHMOND, Va. -- Multiple James Madison University students were killed in a Thursday night crash, the university confirmed in a letter to the JMU community on Friday.

"It is with a heavy heart and sadness I write to inform you of the loss of several JMU students from a tragic car accident that occurred last night in West Virginia," JMU Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller said in a statement.

The exact number of students involved in the crash has not yet been released by the university.

"In addition to those we have lost, other students from our community involved in the accident sustained life-threatening injuries and remain hospitalized," Miller's statement continued. "The university is currently working to confirm details with local authorities and the families of the students. Families of the students have been notified of the accident and the university is working to provide additional support."

While the names of those involved in the crash have not been officially released, CBS 6 has learned more than one student involved in the crash is from the metro-Richmond area.

JMU is located in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and is about a two-hour drive from Richmond.

"It is a difficult moment at James Madison University. There are heavy hearts on our campus as we process the loss of these students," JMU spokesperson Mary-Hope Vass said in a statement about the crash. "We’re also working to provide counseling and mental health support across campus during this hard time."

