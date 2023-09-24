Families brave Virginia State Fair, other events as Ophelia lashes Commonwealth

DOSWELL, Va. -- Despite the all-day downpours from Tropical Storm Ophelia, many folks in Central Virginia braved the weather and headed outdoors Saturday.

In fact, as the tropical storm made landfall near Emerald Isle, North Carolina, more than 60 runners braved the elements at the Friends of Richmond K9 5K at Byrd Park.

The K9 benefit was not the only event that did not cancel because of the rain and winds.

WTVR

The State Fair of Virginia was partially operating at Meadow Event Park.

Joshua McClure and his 5-year-old daughter from Midlothian visited to the fair.

"We just had fun walking around and jumping in puddles,” McClure said. “And seeing all the things we wanted to see even though we didn’t get to ride any rides. It was still OK."

WTVR Faucher Family

There were a lot of ponchos instead of pixie sticks and kettle corn at the fair, but the wet weather was no match for the Faucher family.

They made the most of the whipping winds and high water from Ophelia.

"We have two young kids, so it was either bear the crazy at home or bear the crazy at the fair," Faucher explained.

WTVR

As the afternoon rolled on, the rain intensified as what was left of the tropical system passed through.

“Our kids seemed to be loving jumping around in the puddles and having no lines," Faucher said.

