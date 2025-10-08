Doorbell video shows men police want to question in fatal Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are still searching for suspects after a 19-year-old was shot and killed at an apartment complex off Fairfield Avenue over the weekend.

Police were called to the Mallard Greens Apartments around 7:50 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired. On scene, they found 19-year-old Xavier Christopher Carter dead. Another victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Local News Police: Man killed, another injured after shooting at Henrico apartments WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Exclusive doorbell camera footage obtained by CBS 6 shows three men walking through a neighboring yard minutes after gunfire was heard. Sources say detectives want to speak with these individuals to learn what they may have seen or heard. The three men have not been labeled as suspects or people of interest.

Provided to WTVR

"Everyone is kind of a little shook up, you know, just surprised," said one man who has a loved one living in the area. He spoke to CBS 6 on the condition of remaining anonymous.

The shooting has raised safety concerns in an area undergoing revitalization and gentrification. Neighbors are using security cameras to combat crime and make the area safer to live.

"This is the second shooting or killing in the last 30 days over that way, so it's a little concerning," they said.

He added that security measures will be put in place around his loved one's residence.

"There's gonna be measures put in place around the house to keep people from entering the premises, but other than that, that's really the long-term goal," he said.

Sources say detectives have several solid leads in this case, and the video evidence is helping the investigation. Police continue to piece together the homicide investigation from Saturday night.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.