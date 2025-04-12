Man killed in Richmond shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Fairfield Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. That is in the Fairfield Court public housing neighborhood.

Burkett said Major Crimes detectives are on the scene and that a homicide investigation is underway.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

