Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man killed in Richmond shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, April 12, 2025
Richmond Police Cruiser Classic Day Crime Generic
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Fairfield Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. That is in the Fairfield Court public housing neighborhood.
Burkett said Major Crimes detectives are on the scene and that a homicide investigation is underway.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone