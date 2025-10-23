Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 men arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 19-year-old in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two men have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Henrico County earlier this month.

Thursday, police announced charges against Antwan La'Cori Guyton, 28, and Corey Lamon Akers Jr., 30, after Xavier Christopher Carter, 19, was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex off Fairfield Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Guyton is charged with second degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Akers is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. M. Rosser at 804-928-0273 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

