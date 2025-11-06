Flight restrictions at major airports could impact Richmond International Airport travelers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced it will begin limiting flights at 40 major airports nationwide starting Friday due to air traffic controller shortages caused by the ongoing government shutdown.

The restrictions, which could affect up to 10% of flights at the nation's busiest airports, are being implemented as a safety measure while controllers continue working without pay during the shutdown.

"We're not going to wait for a safety problem to truly manifest itself, when the early indicators are telling us we can take action today to prevent, you know, things from deteriorating," said Bryan Bedford, administrator of the FAA.

The change is expected to impact thousands of flights daily across the country. While the FAA has not yet released the official list of affected airports, industry experts warn the restrictions could disrupt hundreds to thousands of daily flights.

Richmond International Airport officials said flights from Richmond will likely be connected to affected markets, though they are still waiting for specific data. A spokesperson noted that RIC has not seen significant disruptions to flight operations or passenger screening during the shutdown so far.

Travel experts are advising passengers to prepare for potential delays and cancellations.

"We would encourage travelers to stay on top of this news and understand what the potential impact could be," said Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Dean recommended travelers download their airline's mobile app for real-time updates and arrive at airports earlier than usual.

At Richmond International, travelers expressed mixed feelings about the upcoming restrictions. Janae Davis, who was flying to Orlando for a wedding at Disney, said she was uncertain but hopeful.

"I'm still, honestly, kind of, unsure. But, just, kind of, hoping for the best," Davis said.

Davis, whose return flight is scheduled for Sunday, said she would find alternative transportation if necessary.

"If I have to take a bus or a train or even fly back, I mean drive back, then I will do so. But, hopefully it doesn't get to that point," Davis said.

Other travelers heading to potentially affected destinations like Las Vegas appeared less concerned. Judy Spangler said she had a backup plan since her grandson lives in Las Vegas, while Benjamin Benmeir planned to stay about a month and hoped the situation would resolve before his return flight.

The timing of the restrictions raises concerns as the busy Thanksgiving travel season approaches in just weeks. Travel experts suggest passengers consider alternative transportation methods, such as driving to closer destinations, if the shutdown continues and further restrictions are implemented.

Airport officials are strongly recommending passengers check their flight status before heading to the airport as the new restrictions take effect.

