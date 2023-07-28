Chesterfield EMS captain gives valuable tips on navigating extreme heat

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Talk to any meteorologist and they will tell you: the heat we’re experiencing is nothing to mess around with. And a Chesterfield Fire and EMS captain I spoke with Thursday agrees.

Capt. Joe Harvey says to be sure to check on your pets and elderly neighbors, but also on people with medical conditions.

He says there’s no reason for anyone to be outside if they don’t have to.

"But unfortunately, there are people like us, who have to work outside on days like today,” said Harvey. “And if that's the case, make sure to use work-rest cycles, working a specific amount of time and then taking a 10- or 15-minute break, cooling off, hydrating, making sure you're replenishing those fluids that you've lost."

Harvey says his crews have been making sure they're well hydrated starting the day before heading out into the heat.

He says cooling stations, and even portable chairs with ice packs along the arms, can help if someone is overheated.

Today's Forecast Excessive Heat Warning Friday & Saturday The Weather Authority

He points out that his crews not only stay hydrated, they also eat smaller meals, to be ready when the call for help comes.

“At any moment, they could go out there at two o'clock in the afternoon, the heat index at 105, and they're having to work a vehicle accident on the side of 288 or something in the blazing sun,” said Harvey. “It's not just a fire where we could have issues. It's anything that we run to, because they're out in the elements, whether it's a fire where they’re in full gear, or whether it's a car accident on the interstate. They're still susceptible to heat-related injury.”

He adds, for those on medication be aware of the effects excessive heat and sun can have on you and the medicine's effectiveness.

Harvey says their medical services unit, which can care for multiple emergency personnel, will head to any site where crews are deployed, so emergency workers can take a cooling break if necessary.

