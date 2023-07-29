Extreme heat prompts precautions at some Richmond events

RICHMOND, Va. -- Events across Richmond made modifications to make sure they could still go on this weekend with the excessive heat advisory across Central Virginia.

An Excessive Heat Warning was in effect through Saturday evening for central and eastern Virginia. The heat index was at least 105, but was forecast to potentially exceed 110, according to CBS 6 meteorologists.

Richmond Public Schools added precautions at their Summer Fest Saturday at Richmond High School For the Arts, formerly known as George Wythe.

The heat was on everyone’s mind with people fanning themselves, drinking water, and seeking shade. RPS had cooling areas indoors, extra tents for shade and lots of water for all attendees.

“I’ve got this towel so I can hit the nose, I got the glasses just in case it gets too crazy. I kept it light today with some small shorts and shirt to sweat out — and a bottle of water of course,” said attendee Chris Cook.

At the Richmond Raceway, organizers didn’t let the heat put the breaks on a big race weekend. Saturday night is the Worldwide Express 250 truck race, and Sunday afternoon is the Cookout 400.

Richmond Raceway President Lori Waren said they have misting tents, got cooling stations, and water to deal with the heat.

“We are excited for everyone to come on out,” she said.

However, the heat prompted changes to HeART and Soul Festival at the Kickers Stadium. It’s a festival celebrating art and hip hop. Organizers pushed the start time at City stadium to the evening, hoping to beat some of the heat.

“We wanted to make sure people stay safe. We want to beat the heat with them. We don’t want anyone to be miserable out here in this heat advisory weather,” said Amy Wentz.

