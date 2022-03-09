Expert: Skyrocketing gas prices not gouging, just economics

RICHMOND, Va. -- Prices at the gas pump have hit a record high in Virginia and it is leaving some residents concerned about price gouging.

The pain at the pump is being felt by many in Central Virginia. Richmond averaged a price of $4.11 per gallon on Tuesday but had seen as high as $4.29, according to Gas Buddy. That increase marks a 14 cent jump overnight from $3.97 a gallon.

“I could definitely go for some cheaper gas,” said Ian McColga

Joel Stacy called it ridiculous, saying he’s not enjoying it but he doesn’t have a choice.

Radford University’s Dean of Economics said that pain is not on purpose. He said what drivers in Central Virginia are seeing is not price gouging.

“That’s simple economics at work,” he said.

He believes there is very little evidence companies are doing it for the sake of price gouging.

There are protections for gouging in Virginia. Per the law, Governor Glenn Youngkin must declare a state of emergency for it to go into place. The attorney general's office would then review complaints. They determine if the price grossly exceeds the price charged for the same goods within an area, according to the attorney general's office.

The governor’s office did not get back to CBS6 as of Tuesday night on whether they are considering declaring the state of emergency.

“I have to deal with it. I can afford it now but if it climes any higher I may not be able to afford it and have to get another truck,” said Dwayne Little.

The Better Business Bureau is reminding drivers to keep their eyes open and to not get gas somewhere prices don’t seem consistent.

