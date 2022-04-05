Watch
Ever Forward to be unloaded before next refloat try

Julio Cortez/AP
The tugboats Atlantic Enterprise, bottom left, and Atlantic Salvor, bottom right, use lines to pull the container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay, as crews began to attempt to refloat the ship, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Pasadena, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 4:40 AM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 04:40:31-04

BALTIMORE — After two unsuccessful attempts to free the grounded Ever Forward in the Chesapeake Bay, the U.S. Coast Guard says containers will be removed to lighten the load before another try.

Officials announced Monday that salvage experts determined they wouldn’t be able to overcome the ground force of the loaded ship. They say unloading it offers the best chance for refloating.

Dredging will continue, but officials say once two crane barges are installed, containers will be removed and taken back to Baltimore’s Seagirt Marine Terminal. Then, tugs and pull barges will try again to refloat the ship.

The Ever Forward was headed from Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, on March 13 when it ran aground north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

