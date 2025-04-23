Naval officer guilty of murdering pregnant girlfriend, dumping body along Virginia road

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A jury has found 27-year-old U.S. Naval Officer Emmanuel Coble guilty on all five felony charges in the 2022 killing of his pregnant girlfriend, Raquiah King.

Coble was convicted of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of murder, murder of a pregnant woman, first-degree killing of a fetus, and concealing or transporting a body after several hours of jury deliberation.

The verdict came after Coble took the stand and admitted to killing King with his gun during a fight, then transporting her body from Hampton to Hanover County, where he dumped it in the woods. Despite his admission, Coble claimed her death was an accident.

Prosecutors presented evidence showing King had told her mother she feared Coble, who wanted her to have an abortion.

Voice recordings and text messages revealed that on the day of the killing, King had chosen to seek medical care to continue her pregnancy rather than terminate it as Coble had planned.

During the trial, Coble exhibited erratic legal representation, switching between attorneys and self-representation.

He acted as his own lawyer for the first three days before reinstating his court-appointed attorney, who had been kept on standby by the judge's order.

The judge stated Coble had waived his right to self-representation and was attempting to manipulate the court and jury.

Throughout proceedings, Coble repeatedly claimed attorneys and police were conspiring against him.

Coble's attorney and family declined to comment after the verdict.

Sentencing is scheduled for July.



