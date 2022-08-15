Man arrested for murder after woman's body found along Hanover road

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Investigators arrested a Hampton man and charged him with murdering Raquiah Paulette King.

King, 20, was discovered along the side of the road in the area of Winns Church Road and Greenwood Road in Hanover County on July 21, 2022.

Emmanuel Dewayne Coble, 27, of Hampton, was arrested on August 11 and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Coble is scheduled to be arraigned in Hanover court on Tuesday.

Hanover investigators said they believed King was killed in Hampton and Coble later disposed of her body in Hanover.

King and Coble had, at one point, been in an intimate relationship, according to investigators.

"I am incredibly proud of the diligence of our investigators and our law enforcement partners which led to the arrest of Emmanuel Coble," Hanover Sheriff Col. David Hines said. "This arrest is the first step in bringing justice to Raquiah King and her family."

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office worked with Hampton Police, Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCI), and Virginia State Police in this investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.