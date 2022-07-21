Watch Now
Woman's body found near road in Hanover County

Posted at 10:51 AM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 10:51:55-04

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies were called to the area of Winns Church Road and Greenwood Road Thursday morning after a woman's body was found.

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office said they were notified just after 7 a.m. The body was found lying off the side of the roadway.

Investigators are working to identify the woman.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause of death.

Winns Church Road between Greenwood Road and Rocky Ridge Road is temporarily closed as the investigation is ongoing.

Hanover County Winns Church Woman Body found.jpg
A woman's body was found off of Winns Church Road in Hanover County on July 21, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
