Woman's body found near road in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies were called to the area of Winns Church Road and Greenwood Road Thursday morning after a woman's body was found.

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office said they were notified just after 7 a.m. The body was found lying off the side of the roadway.

Investigators are working to identify the woman.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause of death.

Winns Church Road between Greenwood Road and Rocky Ridge Road is temporarily closed as the investigation is ongoing.

WTVR A woman's body was found off of Winns Church Road in Hanover County on July 21, 2022.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

