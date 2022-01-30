Watch
Driver charged with DUI in deadly Richmond hit-and-run wreck

Posted at 3:49 PM, Jan 30, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities have arrested a driver in a hit-and-run wreck that killed a man on Richmond's early Southside Sunday morning.

Officers were called just before 2:15 a.m. to the 5500 block of Hull Street Road for a report of a hit and run, according to James Mercante with Richmond Police.

"Officers arrived and found an adult male pedestrian down and unresponsive in the roadway," Mercante said. "He was pronounced dead at the scene."

Officials said RPD Special Operations Division Crash Team investigators gathered information and determined that a car headed east hit the man.

"A description of a suspect vehicle was broadcast to officers and the suspect vehicle was located nearby," Mercante said.

Police said 34-year-old Edin Barrera Reynozo, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony hit and run and driving under the influence. Other charges are pending, according to Mercante.

Police have not yet released information about the victim.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crash Team Investigator D. Olson at 804-646-1664 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

