Father of arson suspect's children speaks out after deadly fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico man is speaking out after his former partner and the mother of his children was accused of setting a fire that killed her grandmother and great-aunt in Chesterfield.

Local News Police: Granddaughter arrested for setting fire that killed elderly Va. sisters WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Ed Stokes said he and Alicia Newman, who share four children between the ages of 14 months and four years old, parted ways about four months ago. Now he's struggling with guilt over the tragedy.

"I feel guilty to the sense like, I feel like there's more I could've done," Stokes said. "The Alicia I know wouldn't leave them kids behind for nothing, man."

Provided to WTVR

Newman is accused of setting fire to her grandmother's house in the 500 block of Rosegill Road in Chesterfield. The fire claimed the lives of 75-year-old Evelyn Newman and her sister, 78-year-old Hazel Johnson, nearly a week ago.

"People say it's crazy to plead insanity," Stokes said. "For her to do something to Ms. Evelyn and Ms. Hazel, that is insanity. The Alicia I know would never do that to Ms. Evelyn or Ms. Hazel."

Newman has been charged with arson and Chesterfield police say more charges are pending in their double homicide investigation. She's due in court next week for an attempted hit and run charge in Richmond, which she was allowed to make bond on.

Local News Woman accused of starting deadly house fire was released on bond weeks earlier Tyler Layne

"A lot of people on the internet are saying, why she was bonded out and stuff like that—I had received a call stating at first that she would get no bond. Then I got a call of someone asking me if I'm feeling danger on my life ... I told them no, and they were saying it was okay for her to be bonded or whatever," Stokes said. "That's why she got the bond."

Family and friends will gather to honor Evelyn Newman and Hazel Johnson in front of their home on Rosegill Road on Saturday at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.