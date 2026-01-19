Eat It, Virginia Hot List: New Richmond restaurants to try now

RICHMOND, Va. — If you’re wondering where to eat next in Richmond, Eat It, Virginia podcast co-host Robey Martin has the inside scoop. Her Hot List spotlights the newest restaurants making mouths water in the city this month. Note, the list is not necessarily the best-reviewed restaurant (many are too new for a review), but the ones buzzing with reservations and conversation this month.

Here are January’s Hot List picks, plus Robey’s must-try tips for each.

Lafayette Tavern – A Giavos Family Newcomer

The Giavos family — behind some of Richmond’s most popular dining spots — has opened Lafayette Tavern, and it’s already drawing crowds.

“Giavos bathrooms are so well designed that it’s worth looking at,” Robey joked. But when it comes to the menu? “I would get the steak. I know it’s not a steakhouse, but that’s what they are saying you should do.”

Lafayette Tavern

1011 Lafayette Street

Richmond, Va. 23221

Thai Boat – Crispy Noodles & Big Drinks in the Old Pik Nik Spot

Taking over the former Pik Nik location, Thai Boat is a Thai restaurant earning rave reviews from early visitors.

“Apparently, the Thai food is absolutely excellent,” Robey said. She recommends trying a crispy noodle dish that’s “very Instagrammable” and pairing it with something from the “huge” and “stellar” drink menu.

Thai Boat

2301 W Main Street

Richmond, Va. 23220

The Brooklyn – Branzino & Bread Worth the Hype

Robey predicts The Brooklyn could be “one of the better restaurants in Richmond.”

Her order of choice? “The branzino — it is so pretty and so well done. And if there is bread on the menu, definitely get that too. [Chef Patrick Phelin is] not calling it pizza, but it’s certainly its cousin.”

The Brooklyn

1616 Summit Avenue

Richmond, Va. 23230

Speakeasy at Slack Tide – Hidden Cocktails & Small Bites

Inside Slack Tide Brewing’s space you’ll find a speakeasy dishing up creative cocktails and a small menu of bites.

“Almost any drink the bartenders make is incredible,” Robey said, praising the talent across the Cirrus/Ballast/Slack Tide team.

Slack Tide Fish Co.

1320 Summit Avenue

Richmond, Va. 23230



