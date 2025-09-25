Legal experts alarmed by leadership changes at Virginia U.S. Attorney’s Office

RICHMOND, Va. — Legal experts from both sides of the political aisle are raising concerns about recent leadership changes at one of the nation's most important federal prosecutor's offices.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, which prosecutes federal crimes across Central Virginia, Northern Virginia, Tidewater and Hampton Roads, has undergone a controversial shake-up that has alarmed a former prosecutor and defense attorney.

U.S. Attorney Eric Siebert was forced out last week after he declined to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump. Siebert was replaced by Lindsey Halligan, a White House advisor who has no prosecutorial experience.

Gene Rossi, a Democrat and former federal prosecutor who worked in the Eastern District of Virginia for nearly 20 years, expressed alarm about the change.

"A great U.S. Attorneys office is being tarnished, and it's being harmed by what has happened in the last week," Rossi said.

Tim Anderson, a former Republican delegate and defense attorney who tries cases in the district, agreed the office holds special significance.

"There is not a federal district more important in the U.S. than the Eastern District of Virginia when it comes to the seriousness of the crimes that run through our district," Anderson said.

Both legal experts said the White House should not influence prosecutorial decisions.

"The President should have no influence over what a U.S. Attorney does as far as who they are hiring or who they are prosecuting and unfortunately that does not seem to be the case in the Eastern District of VA," Anderson said.

On Truth Social, President Trump urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to put Halligan in the position, writing "NOTHING IS BEING DONE WHAT ABOUT COMEY, ADAM SHIFTY SCHIFF, LETICIA? THEY'RE ALL GUILTY AS HELL, BUT NOTHING IS BEING DONE."

In a separate post, Trump called Halligan "tough smart and loyal" and said she helped "FIGHT AGAINST THE WEAPONIZATION OF OUR JUSTICE SYSTEM BY CROOKED JOE BIDEN AND THE RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS."

The Washington Post reports the DOJ is trying to seek an indictment against Comey for giving false testimony to Congress.

Anderson said while he agrees with Trump's criticism of the DOJ under President Joe Biden, he doesn't support the current approach.

"We shouldn't be prosecuting people because of their political alliances or because they have done something in the past. The point is I didn't like it at all when it was happening under Biden, and I don't like what is happening now," Anderson said.

Rossi warned about the erosion of independence between the White House and the Justice Department.

"The wall between the White House and the Justice Department has been obliterated, destroyed," Rossi said. "I cannot say as I speak to you that the head of that office will be dispassionate, will be without bias or prejudice, and will act without fear or favor."

Anderson said if James Comey is indicted, he will have an excellent defense because he will be able to argue that he is being politically prosecuted, which is a strong defense for any defendant.



