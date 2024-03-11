Eastbound Interstate 64 in Richmond at standstill, may be protesters

RICHMOND, Va. -- Eastbound Interstate 64 in Richmond was brought to a standstill Monday morning as what appeared to be protesters blocked the roadway.

CBS 6 received an email from a group claiming to be the protesters just after 7:00 a.m. Monday morning. In the email the group says that 9 people locked themselves to a structure at the I-95/ I-64 interchange in a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian Liberation Movement. CBS 6 has not been able to confirm this is the group that blocked the interstate.

Currently Eastbound I-64 is blocked in its entirety and the Westbound lanes are slowed down to a crawl as well.

CBS 6 has reached out to Virginia State Police and are waiting to hear back.

