Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Eastbound Interstate 64 in Richmond at standstill, may be protesters

Screenshot 2024-03-11 071242.png
WTVR
Screenshot 2024-03-11 071242.png
Posted at 7:25 AM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 07:25:38-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Eastbound Interstate 64 in Richmond was brought to a standstill Monday morning as what appeared to be protesters blocked the roadway.

CBS 6 received an email from a group claiming to be the protesters just after 7:00 a.m. Monday morning. In the email the group says that 9 people locked themselves to a structure at the I-95/ I-64 interchange in a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian Liberation Movement. CBS 6 has not been able to confirm this is the group that blocked the interstate.

Currently Eastbound I-64 is blocked in its entirety and the Westbound lanes are slowed down to a crawl as well.

CBS 6 has reached out to Virginia State Police and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone