Someone slashed 81-year-old Virginia veteran's tires: 'That's a little scary'

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — An 81-year-old Dinwiddie County man who has dedicated his life to serving his community discovered that someone had slashed the tires on three of his vehicles.

Earl Mayton, a Virginia National Guard veteran and 50-year member of Namozine Volunteer Fire & EMS, said he made the discovery last week when he tried to leave home to get breakfast.

"I got up, got in the truck to go to Hardee's and my tire pressure light was on and I walked around and looked and this was a brand new tire and that was flat on the rim," Mayton said. "When I got out of the red truck, I said, 'Well, let me move the Dodge and get that out of the way, so I can get some air in the tire and I walked around here and both these tires were flat on the driver's side."

When Mayton tried to use his green F-150 truck instead, he discovered that vehicle had also been targeted.

"They got the passenger side front tire," he said.

In total, four tires across his two trucks and one car had been slashed, with cuts about an inch and a half long.

Mayton, who lives on a fixed income, said the financial impact is significant. He was able to purchase one new tire and a couple of used ones to get by, but the incident has left him feeling vulnerable.

"When you get this age, you realize that fixed income is not going to do what you think it's going to do," he said. "They kinda disabled me and that's a little scary too. Because you don't know what's next."

Mayton has lived just off Route 460 for the past 33 years and said he's never experienced any troubles before this incident. He said he plans to install motion lights on his garage and add more security cameras to the two he already has.

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. Anyone with information about who may have slashed these tires can call the Dinwiddie County Crime Solvers at 861-1212.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.