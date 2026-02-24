Arrest made in connection to Valentine's Day shooting in Richmond, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is in custody after a shooting early on Valentine's Day left a man critically injured, the Richmond Police Department announced Tuesday.

Jaekwaun Barbee, 29, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the shooting that happened in the 200 block of East Grace Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14.

Detectives determined a verbal altercation escalated to a physical altercation and then a shooting.



A man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. In Tuesday's update, police said his injuries are no longer considered life-threatening.

Barbee is charaged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Det. S. Brown at 804-646-6456 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

