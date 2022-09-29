Watch Now
Teen accused of killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer will undergo psych evaluation

Posted at 12:30 PM, Sep 29, 2022
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The teenager accused of killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer will undergo a neuropsychological evaluation starting Oct. 9.

At a status hearing in court Thursday morning, attorneys and the judge agreed the trial of Dylan Williams will still go forward in January.

He faces six charges related to the March 2021 death of Bremer.

Bremer was walking with a friend near Godwin High School when police said Williams approached them and shot Bremer.

Court documents reveal Williams, who was 14 at the time, has a history of trauma and potential head injuries.

Henrico Circuit Court Judge Richard Wallerstein authorized the assessment of William’s brain function.

Following the evaluation, another status hearing is set for early November. Williams will be tried as an adult in a three-day trial beginning next Jan. 30.

